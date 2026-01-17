Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (16-26) are favored by 4 points against the Utah Jazz (14-27) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and KFAA. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -4 241.5 -168 +142

Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (67.8%)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread in a matchup 17 times this season (17-24-1).

In the Jazz's 41 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 41 chances this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 63.4% of the time this season (26 of 41 games with a set point total).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-10-1) than it has in road tilts (5-14-0).

The Mavericks have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (47.8%) than road games (47.4%).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (14-7-0) than away (9-11-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (76.2%, 16 of 21) compared to on the road (50%, 10 of 20).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.6 points, 1.9 assists and 7.4 boards.

Brandon Williams averages 11.9 points, 2.9 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 23.7 points, 4.2 boards and 6.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Jazz 10.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Jazz get 9.2 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 6 boards and 2 assists.

The Jazz receive 11.4 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 8.6 points, 2.3 boards and 6.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

