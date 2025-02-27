Mavericks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSSE

The Dallas Mavericks (31-28) are heavy favorites (-10) as they look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on KFAA and FDSSE. The point total is 224 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -10 224 -450 +350

Mavericks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (80.7%)

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 31-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 27-25-5 against the spread this season.

This season, 30 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 22 of 57 set point totals (38.6%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 29 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 opportunities in away games.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (41.4%) than road tilts (60%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .483 (14-12-3). Away, it is .464 (13-13-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (27.6%, eight of 29) compared to away (50%, 14 of 28).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 4.8 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 boards.

Klay Thompson averages 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Naji Marshall is averaging 11.2 points, 2.5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 26.3 points for the Hornets, plus 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Mark Williams averages 15 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Moussa Diabate gives the Hornets 5.3 points, 7 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

