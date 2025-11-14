Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-8) are 4-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (3-9) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA and FDSSC. The point total for the matchup is 218.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4 218.5 -172 +144

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (50.8%)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread one time this season (1-10-0).

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 5-7-0 this season.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over six times out of 12 chances.

The Mavericks have gone over the point total 33.3% of the time this season (four of 12 games with a set point total).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (3-5-0). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.5%, three of eight) than on the road (25%, one of four).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 23.4 points, 5.5 boards and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the floor (ninth in league).

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

John Collins is averaging 11.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 boards and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Max Christie averages 13 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists. He is making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 45.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Naji Marshall averages 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 48.2% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks are getting 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

