Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 28

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC

The Dallas Mavericks bring a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5.5 -110 -110 209.5 -112 -108 -213 +180

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (58.3%)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 48-34-0 against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 82 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 37 times.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Mavericks have hit the over on the over/under in 16 of 41 home games (39%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 21 of 41 matchups (51.2%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread on the road (20-21-0) than at home (18-22-1) this season.

Clippers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (18 times out of 41) than on the road (19 of 41) this season.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with 4.1 made treys per game (second in league).

Kyrie Irving averages 25.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Daniel Gafford averages 11 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 72.5% from the floor (first in league).

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Paul George averages 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game (sixth in NBA).

The Clippers receive 16.6 points per game from James Harden, plus 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.7 points, 9.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 64.9% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Russell Westbrook averages 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is sinking 45.4% of his shots from the floor.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.