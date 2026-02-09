3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/9/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Props for Today

Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic appears to be past his minutes restriction and is putting up some massive stat-lines lately. I'm into these odds on him to notch a triple-double against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over his past three games, Jokic has played 33, 45 and 33 minutes. He's put up two triple-doubles in that span while getting at least 14 rebounds in all three games.

For the season, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.2 boards and 10.7 assists. He's been unreal at home, averaging 29.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.2 dimes per night in the split.

Assists will likely be the toughest hurdle. Jokic is listed at -500 odds to get 10-plus boards and -196 odds to dish out 10-plus assists. While Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable, that may not necessarily be a negative for Jokic's assist outlook as it could put the ball in Jokic's hands even more. Plus, knockdown shooter Cameron Johnson recently returned, which gives Jokic another weapon to target.

Jokic triple-doubled in both meetings with Cleveland last year, and he can do it again tonight.

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are a great matchup for threes, and I'm backing Nique Clifford to hit at least two treys today.

New Orleans allows the second-highest three-point attempt rate (45.3%) on the season. They let up the third-most made triples per game to shooting guards (3.7) and the most made threes per night to small forwards (3.2).

Over his last three games, Clifford has buried nine total three-pointers, including at least two in all three outings. His minutes have increased lately, with Clifford seeing at least 26 minutes in eight consecutive games.

Last time out, Clifford got a start and played 40 minutes en route to going 5 for 9 from deep.

With Zach LaVine sidelined, Clifford's role should be significant once again, and he can take advantage of this matchup versus the Pels.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic is out today, and that means more assist chances for LeBron James.

With Luka out the last two games, James has recorded exactly 10 assists in each outing.

That falls in line with the season-long numbers when Luka is off the court and LeBron is on. Per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, James' usage rate jumps by 5.0 percentage points with Doncic off the floor, and he averages 9.3 assists per 36 minutes -- compared to 7.4 assists per 36 with Luka on the floor.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a tough matchup, but LeBron should have the ball in his hands a lot tonight. I like him to get to at least eight dimes.

