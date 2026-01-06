Mavericks at Kings Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks battle the Sacramento Kings?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Mavericks at Kings Best Bets Props

The Mavs and Kings are two of the NBA's worst offenses, and they should have a tough time getting to 233 total points.

Total Points Under Jan 7 4:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Dallas ranks 28th in offensive rating while Sacramento sits dead last.

The Kings haven't scored more than 106 points in any of their past five games, and they're shooting a dreadful 30.3% from three so far in January (three games).

Dallas is a solid 10th in defensive rating, and they'll have both Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg -- two quality defenders -- going tonight.

Both of these teams are 16-20 to the over this season, and while I have some fear Dallas' quick pace (fifth-fastest) could lead to a high-scoring affair, I'm just not sure these offenses have enough firepower to get to the over even if it's a fast-paced game.

I'm into this two-leg Cooper Flagg parlay thanks to his delightful matchup against Sacramento.

To Record 6+ Rebounds To Record 6+ Rebounds Cooper Flagg -196 View more odds in Sportsbook

Flagg came in with massive expectations and has mostly surpassed them. Through 35 games, the 19-year-old rookie is producing 18.9 points, 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists per night. The jumper was supposed to be an issue, and it has been -- 27.1% from three -- but he's made up for it by getting to the rim and being a quality playmaker.

He's upped things to another level of late. Across his last 10 games, Flagg is averaging 22.5 points and 6.8 boards.

Flagg is -770 to score 15-plus points, and he's listed at -196 to pull down six-plus rebounds.

Clearly, Flagg to snag at least six rebounds is the scarier leg of the two. Thankfully, the Kings are last in rebound rate, and Flagg hasn't played since January 3rd. The last time he had this much rest between games, Flagg went for 23 points and 10 rebounds in a much tougher matchup (Detroit Pistons).

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use today for any wager on NBA games taking place on January 6th, 2026. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

