3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/10/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks

The Phoenix Suns have been giving up a lot of rebounds to power forwards lately, and that makes this a great matchup for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Giannis Antetokounmpo +114 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, the Suns are permitting the third-most boards per night to power forwards (10.8). Two games ago, Zion Williamson gobbled up 10 rebounds versus the Suns, and the Sacramento Kings' duo of Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud combined for 19 rebounds versus Phoenix back on March 3.

Giannis is building up his minutes load in his three games since returning from injury, playing 27 minutes last time out. He's snagged at least 10 boards in four of his previous six games,

Playing more minutes as he works up to 100% and in a good matchup for rebounds, Antetokounmpo can bring in at least 10 boards tonight.

Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is taking a good amount of threes lately, and his matchup with the Boston Celtics should be a boost to his volume, putting me on Wemby to nail at least two three-pointers.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Victor Wembanyama -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over his last 14 games, Wembanyama is shooting 6.1 threes per night and making an average of 2.1 per game. That volume is up from his season-long average of 5.1 three-point tries per game.

Wemby has hit at least two triples in three straight games, and over that three-game span, he's had outings of 10 and nine three-point attempts.

He's also shooting better from three at home (36.2%) than on the road (33.6%).

This matchup should help, too, as Boston allows the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.8%). The Celtics have been especially giving to centers, surrendering the second-most made threes per game to centers over the last 30 games (3.2).

Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

The Charlotte Hornets' offense has made a lot of headlines during their surge, but don't sleep on their defense.

Jerami Grant - Points Jerami Grant Under Mar 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 15 games, Charlotte ranks seventh in defensive rating. They're also playing at the third-slowest pace in that span.

On top of all that, the Hornets are giving up the fifth-fewest points per game to power forwards across the last 30 games (20.2).

It all adds up to this being a difficult matchup for Jerami Grant.

Grant has been filling it up, netting at least 21 points in each of his past three games. But he's averaging 18.1 points per night across his last 12 games -- a shade under this line -- and he's running into a stingy Charlotte D today.

All in all, I'm backing him to go under 18.5 points.

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.