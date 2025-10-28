Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the New Orleans Saints, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (196 yards conceded per game).

Matthew Stafford Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 253.79

253.79 Projected Passing TDs: 2.01

2.01 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.85

4.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (12th overall), tallying 134.4 total fantasy points (19.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 62.3 fantasy points (20.8 per game), as he's compiled 752 yards on 68-of-106 passing with nine touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on two rushing yards on seven carries.

Stafford has connected on 116-of-180 passes for 1,323 yards, with 14 touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 103.5 total fantasy points (20.7 per game). With his legs, he's added six rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he tallied 27.4 fantasy points (2 carries, 1 yard).

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (9.3 points) in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, passing for 181 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown reception by 12 players this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Saints have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

