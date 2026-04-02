Best NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Thursday 4/2/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out today's best MLB home run picks.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Twins vs Royals — NRFI

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Why this is a strong play:

1. Strong pitching matchup

Taj Bradley vs Cole Ragans

Both capable of missing bats early

2. Top-of-order tendencies

Royals: contact-first approach

Twins: slower early-game scoring

3. Early-game pitching edge

Both starters:

Strong first-inning splits historically

Braves vs Diamondbacks — NRFI

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Key Factors:

1. Reynaldo López efficiency

Strong command early

Limits hard contact

2. Arizona offensive profile

Balanced lineup

Requires multiple hits to score

3. Game script

Early innings likely conservative

Mets vs Giants — NRFI

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Why this works:

1. Quality starting pitchers

David Peterson vs Robbie Ray

2. Pitcher-friendly environment

Oracle Park suppresses scoring

3. Early-game approach

Both teams patient at the plate

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.