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MLB

Best NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Thursday 4/2/26

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Best NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Thursday 4/2/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out today's best MLB home run picks.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Twins vs Royals — NRFI

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More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
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Why this is a strong play:

1. Strong pitching matchup

  • Taj Bradley vs Cole Ragans
  • Both capable of missing bats early

2. Top-of-order tendencies

  • Royals: contact-first approach
  • Twins: slower early-game scoring

3. Early-game pitching edge
Both starters:

  • Strong first-inning splits historically

Braves vs Diamondbacks — NRFI

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Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
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Key Factors:

1. Reynaldo López efficiency

  • Strong command early
  • Limits hard contact

2. Arizona offensive profile

  • Balanced lineup
  • Requires multiple hits to score

3. Game script

  • Early innings likely conservative

Mets vs Giants — NRFI

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
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More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Why this works:

1. Quality starting pitchers

  • David Peterson vs Robbie Ray

2. Pitcher-friendly environment

  • Oracle Park suppresses scoring

3. Early-game approach

  • Both teams patient at the plate

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a Live wager on any MLB Games taking place on April 2nd, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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