Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked passing defense in the league (195.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Los Angeles Rams play the Atlanta Falcons, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Matthew Stafford Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 229.16

229.16 Projected Passing TDs: 2.04

2.04 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.73

7.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 20.7 fantasy points per game (310.8 total points). He is second in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Stafford has accumulated 1,106 passing yards (75-of-118) for eight passing TDs with one pick, leading to 75.0 fantasy points (25.0 per game) during that period.

Stafford has connected on 118-of-181 throws for 1,622 yards, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 109.5 total fantasy points (21.9 per game). With his legs, he's added seven rushing yards on four attempts.

The highlight of Stafford's fantasy season so far was last week against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 30.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he tallied 9.3 fantasy points -- 17-of-26 (65.4%), 181 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Falcons have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Falcons have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just three players this year.

The Falcons have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

