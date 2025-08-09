FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Stafford picked up 214.6 fantasy points last year, 19th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Rams QB is currently the 23rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points214.62919
2025 Projected Fantasy Points256.41918

Matthew Stafford 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Stafford finished with 27.8 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 295 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Lions14.734-for-49317110
Week 2@Cardinals6.619-for-27216000
Week 349ers12.816-for-25221100
Week 4@Bears4.920-for-29224010
Week 5Packers12.429-for-45260110
Week 7Raiders4.014-for-23154010
Week 8Vikings24.825-for-34279410

Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps

Last season Stafford put together 3,762 yards (235.1 per game), a 65.8% completion percentage (340-of-517), 20 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Stafford's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Davante Adams141851063824
Puka Nacua10679990312
Tutu Atwell624256203

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

