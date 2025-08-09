Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Stafford picked up 214.6 fantasy points last year, 19th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Rams QB is currently the 23rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 214.6 29 19 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 256.4 19 18

Matthew Stafford 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Stafford finished with 27.8 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 295 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Lions 14.7 34-for-49 317 1 1 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6.6 19-for-27 216 0 0 0 Week 3 49ers 12.8 16-for-25 221 1 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 4.9 20-for-29 224 0 1 0 Week 5 Packers 12.4 29-for-45 260 1 1 0 Week 7 Raiders 4.0 14-for-23 154 0 1 0 Week 8 Vikings 24.8 25-for-34 279 4 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps

Last season Stafford put together 3,762 yards (235.1 per game), a 65.8% completion percentage (340-of-517), 20 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Stafford's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Davante Adams 141 85 1063 8 24 Puka Nacua 106 79 990 3 12 Tutu Atwell 62 42 562 0 3

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford?