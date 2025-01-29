Maryland vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Maryland Terrapins (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) on January 29, 2025 at XFINITY Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (67.5%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Wednesday's Maryland-Wisconsin spread (Maryland -4.5) or total (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Maryland vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has covered 10 times in 21 games with a spread this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 12-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Maryland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than Wisconsin covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).

The Terrapins have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Badgers have a lower winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than on the road (.800, 4-1-0).

Maryland's record against the spread in conference games is 4-6-0.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Wisconsin is 7-2-0 this season.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has been victorious in 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Terrapins have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -215 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Wisconsin has won 50% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-3).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 68.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland outscores opponents by 18 points per game (scoring 83.4 per game to rank 19th in college basketball while allowing 65.4 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball) and has a +377 scoring differential overall.

Derik Queen ranks 233rd in the nation with a team-leading 15.2 points per game.

Wisconsin's +244 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

Wisconsin's leading scorer, John Tonje, ranks 67th in the country, putting up 18 points per game.

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are pulling down 34.2 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1 per outing.

Julian Reese averages 9.2 rebounds per game (ranking 24th in college basketball) to lead the Terrapins.

The Badgers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are grabbing 32.4 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.9.

Nolan Winter's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Badgers and rank 343rd in the nation.

Maryland ranks 20th in college basketball with 105.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 15th in college basketball defensively with 82.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Badgers rank 11th in college basketball averaging 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 156th, allowing 91 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!