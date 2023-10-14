Maryland vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Maryland vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Maryland: (-550) | Illinois: (+400)

Maryland: (-550) | Illinois: (+400) Spread: Maryland: -13.5 (-110) | Illinois: +13.5 (-110)

Maryland: -13.5 (-110) | Illinois: +13.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Maryland vs Illinois Betting Trends

Maryland has three wins in six games against the spread this year.

Maryland has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 13.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

Maryland has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Illinois is winless against the spread this year.

Illinois doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.

Illinois has seen three of its six games hit the over.

Maryland vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Terrapins win (82.7%)

Maryland vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is an underdog by 13.5 points against Maryland. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -110.

Maryland vs Illinois Over/Under

Maryland versus Illinois on October 14 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Maryland vs Illinois Moneyline

Illinois is the underdog, +400 on the moneyline, while Maryland is a -550 favorite.

Maryland vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Maryland 35 21 17.2 27 52.3 4 6 Illinois 19.2 115 28.8 91 48.3 3 6

