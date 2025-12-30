Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. will be up against the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (215.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Harrison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.60

27.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is the 45th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 164th overall, as he has posted 86.8 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has tallied 83 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on seven catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 8.3 (2.8 per game) during that stretch.

Harrison has totaled 212 receiving yards and two scores on 17 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 35.2 points (7.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he put up 15.6 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just three players this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed a TD reception by 22 players this year.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only three players this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

