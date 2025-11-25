Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 27th-ranked pass defense (243.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.90

55.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

With 78.5 fantasy points in 2025 (8.7 per game), Harrison is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 122nd overall.

In his last three games, Harrison has posted 32.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game), as he's hauled in 12 passes on 28 targets for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrison has produced 45.7 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 35 targets into 18 catches for 317 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Harrison's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 15.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marvin Harrison Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, grabbing two passes on five targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

