Marshall vs Georgia Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 2 seed Marshall Thundering Herd (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) and the No. 10 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (20-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) meet in the Sun Belt tournament Sunday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marshall win (61.6%)

Marshall is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern on Sunday and the total is set at 169.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered 10 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

Georgia Southern covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Marshall covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (20%).

Against the spread, the Thundering Herd have played worse at home, covering four times in 16 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

Against the spread, the Eagles have had better results away (7-7-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Marshall's record against the spread in conference action is 5-13-0.

Georgia Southern is 9-12-0 against the spread in Sun Belt action this year.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marshall has won in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Thundering Herd have a win-loss record of 11-4 when favored by -196 or better by bookmakers this year.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 6-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Eagles are 2-6 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

Marshall has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Marshall put up 75.7 points per game and allowed 71.7 last year, ranking them 128th in college basketball offensively and 171st on defense.

On the boards, Marshall was 75th in the country in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. It was 147th in rebounds conceded (30.7 per game).

Marshall was 99th in college basketball in assists (14.6 per game) last season.

At 11 turnovers committed per game and 11.6 turnovers forced last year, Marshall was 164th and 146th in college basketball, respectively.

Georgia Southern ranked 162nd in the country last year with 74.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 292nd with 75.9 points allowed per game.

Georgia Southern grabbed 32.9 boards per game (127th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Last season Georgia Southern ranked 174th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.6 per game.

Last year Georgia Southern averaged 13 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

