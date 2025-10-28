Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Marshall Thundering Herd versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is on the college football schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Marshall: (-196) | Coastal Carolina: (+164)
- Spread: Marshall: -5.5 (-105) | Coastal Carolina: +5.5 (-115)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Marshall is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Marshall owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This year, five of Marshall's seven games have hit the over.
- Coastal Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Coastal Carolina has two wins ATS (2-3).
- There have been four Coastal Carolina games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thundering Herd win (74.6%)
Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread
Marshall is favored by 5.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Coastal Carolina, the underdog, is -115.
Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for Marshall-Coastal Carolina on Oct. 30 is 53.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline
The Marshall vs Coastal Carolina moneyline has Marshall as a -196 favorite, while Coastal Carolina is a +164 underdog.
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Marshall
|35.1
|45
|30.9
|94
|53.1
|7
|Coastal Carolina
|19.0
|127
|28.3
|79
|51.5
|7
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.