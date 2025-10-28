Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Marshall Thundering Herd versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is on the college football schedule for Thursday.

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Marshall: (-196) | Coastal Carolina: (+164)

Marshall: (-196) | Coastal Carolina: (+164) Spread: Marshall: -5.5 (-105) | Coastal Carolina: +5.5 (-115)

Marshall: -5.5 (-105) | Coastal Carolina: +5.5 (-115) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Marshall is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, five of Marshall's seven games have hit the over.

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Coastal Carolina has two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been four Coastal Carolina games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (74.6%)

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Marshall is favored by 5.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Coastal Carolina, the underdog, is -115.

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for Marshall-Coastal Carolina on Oct. 30 is 53.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

The Marshall vs Coastal Carolina moneyline has Marshall as a -196 favorite, while Coastal Carolina is a +164 underdog.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Marshall 35.1 45 30.9 94 53.1 7 Coastal Carolina 19.0 127 28.3 79 51.5 7

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)

