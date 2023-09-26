FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NFL

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 4 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the New York Jets, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (222 yards conceded per game).

Is Valdes-Scantling a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jets? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Valdes-Scantling this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Valdes-Scantling vs. Jets Game Info

  • Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
  • Game Day: October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM
  • Projected Fantasy Points: 4.17
  • Projected Receiving Yards: 31.12
  • Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance

  • At the WR position, Valdes-Scantling is currently the 88th-ranked fantasy player (205th overall), posting 9.8 total fantasy points (3.3 per game).
  • Last week against the Chicago Bears, Valdes-Scantling produced 3.7 fantasy points, recording one reception on two targets for 37 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jets Defensive Performance

  • No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.
  • A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.
  • A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.
  • No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Jets this year.
  • New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.
  • The Jets have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.
  • New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.
  • The Jets' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.
  • New York has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.