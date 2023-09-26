Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 4 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the New York Jets, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (222 yards conceded per game).

Is Valdes-Scantling a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jets? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Valdes-Scantling vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.17

4.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.12

31.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Valdes-Scantling is currently the 88th-ranked fantasy player (205th overall), posting 9.8 total fantasy points (3.3 per game).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Valdes-Scantling produced 3.7 fantasy points, recording one reception on two targets for 37 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jets' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

