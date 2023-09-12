Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars
Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the league last year (238.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
For more details on Valdes-Scantling, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars.
Thinking about playing Valdes-Scantling this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!
Valdes-Scantling vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 4.70
- Projected Receiving Yards: 33.41
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23
Projections provided by numberFire
Valdes-Scantling 2022 Fantasy Performance
- In 2022, Valdes-Scantling picked up 80.4 fantasy points (4.7 per game) -- 52nd at his position, 148th in the league.
- Valdes-Scantling picked up 4.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 48 yards receiving, on two catches (two targets), and zero touchdowns.
- In his best performance last season -- Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Valdes-Scantling accumulated 17.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 116 yards and one touchdown.
- In his second-best performance last year, Valdes-Scantling picked up 12.0 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 60 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.
Jaguars Defensive Performance
- Jacksonville gave up more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.
- 12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Jaguars last year.
- In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.
- In the passing game, the Jaguars allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Jacksonville allowed four players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- In terms of pass defense, the Jaguars allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Jacksonville allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.
- Looking at run D, the Jaguars allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.
- Against Jacksonville last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.
- In the running game, the Jaguars allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
Want more data and analysis on Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.