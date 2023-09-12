Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the league last year (238.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Valdes-Scantling, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars.

Valdes-Scantling vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.70

4.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.41

33.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Valdes-Scantling 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Valdes-Scantling picked up 80.4 fantasy points (4.7 per game) -- 52nd at his position, 148th in the league.

Valdes-Scantling picked up 4.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 48 yards receiving, on two catches (two targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Valdes-Scantling accumulated 17.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 116 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last year, Valdes-Scantling picked up 12.0 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 60 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville gave up more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Jaguars last year.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jaguars allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Jacksonville allowed four players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Jaguars allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Jacksonville allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run D, the Jaguars allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Jaguars allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquez Valdes-Scantling?