Marquette vs Xavier College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 10 seed Xavier Musketeers (14-17, 6-14 Big East) will square off in the Big East tournament against the No. 7 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (12-19, 7-13 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Marquette vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (57%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Marquette-Xavier spread (Marquette -4.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Marquette vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Xavier has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Xavier covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (20%).

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 17 games at home, and they've covered five times in 12 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Musketeers have performed better at home (9-9-0) than on the road (4-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Marquette is 10-10-0 this season.

Xavier's Big East record against the spread is 10-10-0.

Marquette vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Golden Eagles have a mark of 7-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -182 or better on the moneyline.

Xavier has won four of the 19 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (21.1%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, the Musketeers have a record of 2-13 (13.3%).

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette has a -18 scoring differential, putting up 74.8 points per game (209th in college basketball) and giving up 75.4 (225th in college basketball).

Nigel James Jr. is 192nd in college basketball with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

Xavier is being outscored by 1.6 points per game, with a -52 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (116th in college basketball), and allows 80.0 per contest (330th in college basketball).

Tre Carroll's 18.0 points per game leads Xavier and ranks 93rd in the nation.

The Golden Eagles are 250th in the nation at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 fewer than the 34.8 their opponents average.

Ben Gold averages 5.6 rebounds per game (ranking 388th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are recording 31.8 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.0.

Filip Borovicanin paces the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 286th in college basketball by averaging 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 140th in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Musketeers average 98.1 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball), while conceding 100.2 points per 100 possessions (309th in college basketball).

