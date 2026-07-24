Marlins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Padres Game Info

Miami Marlins (52-51) vs. San Diego Padres (50-53)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Padres.TV

Marlins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-136) | SD: (+116)

MIA: (-136) | SD: (+116) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194)

MIA: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Marlins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Marlins) vs German Marquez (Padres) - 4-2, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will hand the ball to Marquez (4-2, 6.70), while the Marlins' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced. The Padres have a 7-2-0 ATS record in Marquez's nine starts with a set spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Marlins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (66.4%)

Marlins vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Padres, Miami is the favorite at -136, and San Diego is +116 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Padres Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -194 to cover.

Marlins vs Padres Over/Under

The Marlins-Padres game on July 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 29, or 65.9%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 13-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 102 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 53-49-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Padres have gone 26-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

San Diego has a 10-20 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Padres have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-55-1).

The Padres are 56-47-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 131 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .499, both of which rank first among Miami hitters this season. He has a .332 batting average and an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Liam Hicks has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Javier Sanoja has three home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Sanoja has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.406). He's batting .286.

He is 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tatis hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Manny Machado leads his team with 75 hits. He has a batting average of .205 while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .224 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .219 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 45 walks.

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