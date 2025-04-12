Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-7) vs. Washington Nationals (6-7)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN2

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-146) | WSH: (+124)

MIA: (-146) | WSH: (+124) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170)

MIA: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 1-0, 3.72 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 1-0, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (1-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (1-0) for the Nationals. Alcantara has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Alcantara has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Williams has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Williams starts this season -- they split the games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (57%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Marlins vs Nationals moneyline has Miami as a -146 favorite, while Washington is a +124 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +140 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -170.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

Marlins versus Nationals on April 12 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Miami this season, with a -146 moneyline set for this game.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've finished 5-6 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Washington has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-0).

The Nationals have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami in total hits (12) this season while batting .245 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .408.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .100 with two doubles and two walks.

Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .300/.390/.360 this season and a team-best OPS of .750.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Edwards has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Kyle Stowers is batting .256 with a .395 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Stowers has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Matt Mervis is batting .276 with a .313 OBP and seven RBI for Miami this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood paces the Nationals with 13 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .646 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz paces his team with a .417 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .524 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 38th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .244 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Alex Call is hitting .435 with three doubles and seven walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/15/2024: 4-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

