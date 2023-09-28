Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Miami Marlins taking on the New York Mets.

Marlins vs Mets Game Info

Miami Marlins (82-76) vs. New York Mets (72-86)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Marlins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-136) | NYM: (+116)

MIA: (-136) | NYM: (+116) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152)

MIA: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Marlins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Marlins) - 10-9, 3.89 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 3-8, 5.37 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for the Marlins and Peterson (3-8) for the Mets. Luzardo and his team have a record of 17-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Peterson starts, the Mets are 9-11-0 against the spread. The Mets are 3-8 in Peterson's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.1%)

Marlins vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Marlins vs Mets Spread

The Marlins are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. New York is -152 to cover.

Marlins vs Mets Over/Under

The Marlins-Mets contest on September 28 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 42 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win 31 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 156 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 74-83-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won 34.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-44).

New York has a record of 9-26 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (25.7%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-82-8).

The Mets have a 73-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .468. He's batting .353 on the season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 120 hits and is batting .251 this season.

Josh Bell has been key for Miami with 132 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is batting .254 with 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 123 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 127th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has put up a .362 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil has 25 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks while batting .270.

Marlins vs Mets Head to Head

9/27/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/27/2023: 11-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/20/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2023: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2022: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

