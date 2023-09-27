Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (71-85) vs. Miami Marlins (81-75)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+160) | MIA: +1.5 (-194)

NYM: -1.5 (+160) | MIA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Lucchesi (Mets) - 3-0, 2.88 ERA vs Braxton Garrett (Marlins) - 9-6, 3.53 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (3-0) to the mound, while Garrett (9-6) will answer the bell for the Marlins. When Lucchesi starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Lucchesi's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Garrett starts, the Marlins have gone 17-13-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Garrett's starts this season, and they went 9-5 in those matchups.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.2%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The Mets vs Marlins moneyline has New York as a -126 favorite, while Miami is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Marlins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +160.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Marlins on September 27 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (56.5%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 32 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 152 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 72-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 83 total times this season. They've finished 39-44 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Miami has a record of 24-29 (45.3%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-74-8).

The Marlins have gone 73-82-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 walks while batting .250. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .452.

He is 96th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 118 hits. He is batting .217 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 129th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has a team-best OPS of .827, fueled by a slash line of .271/.361/.466 this season.

Nimmo enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and eight RBI.

Jeff McNeil is batting .270 with a .334 OBP and 54 RBI for New York this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .392 on-base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 103rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jake Burger is leading the Marlins with 118 hits.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

9/20/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/28/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/8/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/1/2023: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/31/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!