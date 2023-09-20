Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Marlins vs Mets Game Info

Miami Marlins (79-73) vs. New York Mets (70-81)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

MIA: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-205) | NYM: -1.5 (+168)

MIA: +1.5 (-205) | NYM: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-5, 3.06 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 11-7, 2.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-5) for the Marlins and Senga (11-7) for the Mets. When Perez starts, his team is 9-9-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has a record of 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have gone 11-15-0 against the spread when Senga starts. The Mets have a 3-2 record in Senga's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.9%)

Marlins vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Mets, Miami is the favorite at -118, and New York is -100 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Mets are +168 to cover, while the Marlins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Mets contest on September 20 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in 42, or 60%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Miami has a record of 39-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 150 chances this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 71-80-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Mets have a 21-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.4% of those games).

New York has a 14-34 record (winning only 29.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Mets have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-80-7).

The Mets are 69-78-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .865, fueled by an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. He has a .354 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Arraez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with a double, four home runs and six RBI.

Jorge Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 62 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger leads Miami in total hits (115) this season, and 61 of those have gone for extra bases.

Burger enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has been key for Miami with 137 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

De La Cruz has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double and an RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 116 hits, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .221 and slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 127th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks while batting .250. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has put up a .357 on-base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil is batting .269 with 24 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Marlins vs. Mets Head to Head

9/19/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/28/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/1/2023: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/31/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/27/2022: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!