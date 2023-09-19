Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

On Tuesday in the MLB, the Miami Marlins are up against the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Marlins vs Mets Game Info

Miami Marlins (78-73) vs. New York Mets (70-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

MIA: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164)

MIA: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett (Marlins) - 9-6, 3.67 ERA vs Joey Lucchesi (Mets) - 3-0, 2.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the mound, while Lucchesi (3-0) will take the ball for the Mets. Garrett and his team have a record of 17-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Garrett starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-3. The Mets have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Lucchesi's starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for three Lucchesi starts this season -- they won every game.

Marlins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (53.6%)

Marlins vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -158 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Mets Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Marlins are +136 to cover, and the Mets are -164.

Marlins vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Marlins-Mets contest on September 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 41 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Miami has won 20 of 28 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 71-79-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won 35% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-39).

New York has a 4-12 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Mets have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-79-7).

The Mets have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 68-78-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.865) this season. He has a .354 batting average, an on-base percentage of .394, and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 40th in slugging.

Arraez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .372 with a double, four home runs and six RBI.

Jorge Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 36 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 115th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the majors.

Jake Burger leads Miami in total hits (113) this season, and 61 of those have gone for extra bases.

Burger takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has been key for Miami with 136 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 115 hits, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .221 and slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brandon Nimmo has racked up an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .453. Both lead the Mets.

Jeff McNeil has 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .266.

Marlins vs. Mets Head to Head

9/18/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/28/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/31/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/27/2022: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/10/2022: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!