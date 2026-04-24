Marlins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Giants Game Info

Miami Marlins (12-13) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-14)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-118) | SF: (+100)

MIA: (-118) | SF: (+100) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

MIA: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.06 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-2, 5.40 ERA

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-2) versus the Giants and Adrian Houser (0-2). Alcantara's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Alcantara's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants did not cover in any of Houser's four starts that had a set spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for three Houser starts this season -- they lost each time.

Marlins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.8%)

Marlins vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Marlins, San Francisco is the underdog at +100, and Miami is -118 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Giants Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Marlins are +146 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -178.

Marlins vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Giants game on April 24 has been set at 7.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 10 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 9-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 24 chances this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 9-15-0 in 24 games with a line this season.

The Giants have an 8-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

San Francisco is 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Giants have played in 25 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-12-3).

The Giants have gone 9-16-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 25 hits, batting .321 this season with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is slashing .330/.411/.457 this season and leads the Marlins with an OPS of .869.

He is fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging in the major leagues.

Otto Lopez has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 17 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .263.

Marsee has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high OBP (.340) and slugging percentage (.359). He's batting .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 17th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Arraez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk.

Matt Chapman leads his team with a .378 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .253 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Willy Adames paces his team with 23 hits.

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