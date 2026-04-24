Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-9)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-168) | CHC: (+142)

LAD: (-168) | CHC: (+142) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | CHC: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | CHC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 2-0, 5.85 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 3.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (1-1) will get the nod for the Cubs. Sheehan's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sheehan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Cubs have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Taillon's four starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for one Taillon start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -168 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cubs are -150 to cover, and the Dodgers are +125.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

Dodgers versus Cubs on April 24 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 17 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 13-12-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won five of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (71.4%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 25 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-0).

The Cubs have covered 52% of their games this season, going 13-12-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles OPS (.938) this season. He has a .337 batting average, an on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .297 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a triple and four walks.

Max Muncy has 25 hits and is batting .294 this season.

Muncy heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has five home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has racked up an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .490. Both lead the Cubs. He's batting .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 39th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .193 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 161st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 23 hits.

Alex Bregman is batting .260 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

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