Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts -- whose pass defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last year (209.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Andrews, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Colts.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Andrews vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.20

9.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.59

59.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews 2022 Fantasy Performance

Andrews picked up 10.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 45 yards receiving, on five catches (eight targets), and one touchdown.

Andrews picked up 20.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, which was his best game last year.

Andrews' 16.7 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins -- nine receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns -- Andrews ended up with 0.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on two targets.

Andrews accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis surrendered more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

Last season, the Colts allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Indianapolis allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Colts allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Indianapolis allowed six players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Colts allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Colts last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

The Colts allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.