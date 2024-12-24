Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 17 (Wednesday at 4:30 PM ET), TE Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (200.5 yards conceded per game).

With Andrews' next game versus the Texans, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Andrews vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.53

37.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

Andrews has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 109.6 fantasy points (7.3 per game) rank him fourth at the TE position and 112th overall.

In his last three games, Andrews has amassed 128 yards and three scores on 12 catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 31.1 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that period.

Andrews has been targeted 23 times, with 19 receptions for 194 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 43.9 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Andrews' season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, as he posted 16.1 fantasy points by catching four passes (on four targets) for 41 yards and two scores.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Houston has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.