Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Tight end Mark Andrews faces a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (259.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Considering Andrews for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mark Andrews Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.52

39.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

With 69 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Andrews is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 142nd overall.

In his last three games, Andrews has produced 21.2 fantasy points (7.1 per game), as he's caught seven passes on 13 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Andrews has compiled 111 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches (19 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 39.2 (7.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Andrews' fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he compiled 21.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mark Andrews disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, when he managed only 0.4 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Cincinnati has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Bengals have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

Five players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.