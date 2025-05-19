Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (26-19) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-33)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-205) | CHW: (+172)

SEA: (-205) | CHW: (+172) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-125) | CHW: +1.5 (+104)

SEA: -1.5 (-125) | CHW: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-3, 3.65 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-4, 3.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (3-3) to the mound, while Davis Martin (2-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Castillo's team is 4-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Castillo's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The White Sox have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in Martin's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (65.4%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. White Sox reveal Seattle as the favorite (-205) and Chicago as the underdog (+172) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are -125 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +104.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mariners-White Sox on May 19, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (57.7%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won two of three games when listed as at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 45 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 23-22-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 13-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.9% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 4-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (16.7%).

The White Sox have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-22-3).

The White Sox have collected a 23-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (40) this season while batting .247 with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .574.

He is 96th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Jorge Polanco is batting .313 with six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks, while slugging .626 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Rodriguez enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .279 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Randy Arozarena has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Arozarena has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 39 hits with a .328 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .245 and slugging .421.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Luis Robert is hitting .184 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .309 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 160th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is batting .284 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Lenyn Sosa's .368 slugging percentage leads his team.

