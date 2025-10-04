Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on Oct. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-225) | DET: (+188)

SEA: (-225) | DET: (+188) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+102) | DET: +1.5 (-122)

SEA: -1.5 (+102) | DET: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-8, 4.21 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.76 ERA

The probable starters are George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) for the Mariners and Troy Melton (3-2, 2.76 ERA) for the Tigers. Kirby's team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kirby's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). When Melton starts, the Tigers have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Melton start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.7%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Seattle is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +188 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Mariners are +102 to cover, and the Tigers are -122.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Tigers on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 66, or 59.5%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 8-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of their 157 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 70-87-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 23 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Detroit has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +188 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-72-7).

The Tigers have a 72-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.359) and total hits (147) this season. He's batting .247 batting average while slugging .589.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .267.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Naylor has 160 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.353/.462.

Naylor takes a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .444 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with a .298 OBP and 118 RBI for Seattle this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has racked up a team-high .358 on-base percentage. He's batting .256 and slugging .387.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene leads his team with 155 hits and has a club-leading .493 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks.

Zach McKinstry has 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .259.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!