Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (67-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (66-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-162) | TB: (+136)

SEA: (-162) | TB: (+136) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 10-12, 3.66 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 2.70 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (10-12) against the Rays and Drew Rasmussen. Castillo's team is 8-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Castillo's team has a record of 11-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Rasmussen has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays went 1-1-0. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Rasmussen starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -162 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Mariners are +136 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -164.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rays on August 28 is 6.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 49 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 14-12 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 57-75-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 31 of the 66 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47%).

Tampa Bay is 4-8 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-70-3).

The Rays have collected a 68-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 92 hits, batting .212 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with three walks and two RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .213 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 132nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Arozarena takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .246 with 45 walks and 43 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .660, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .330, a slugging percentage of .400, and has 134 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .275).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 30th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Christopher Morel is hitting .193 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average is 137th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 125th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Caballero has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .229.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/7/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/2/2023: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.