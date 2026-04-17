Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-12) vs. Texas Rangers (10-9)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and RSN

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | TEX: (+116)

SEA: (-134) | TEX: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220)

SEA: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-2, 4.18 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 1-0, 2.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound, while Jacob deGrom (1-0) will get the nod for the Rangers. Gilbert and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gilbert's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of deGrom's three starts that had a set spread, the Rangers covered. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one deGrom start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.2%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-134) and Texas as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-220 to cover), and Seattle is +180 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Mariners-Rangers on April 17, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in nine of their 20 opportunities.

The Mariners are 7-13-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 6-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

Texas has gone 2-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40%).

The Rangers have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-2).

The Rangers have put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .424 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Brendan Donovan has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .449. He's batting .315 and slugging .537.

His batting average ranks 21st among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Donovan enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Luke Raley leads Seattle in total hits (20) this season, and nine of those have gone for extra bases.

Cole Young has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has a team-high OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.513), while leading the Rangers in hits (24, while batting .316).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 19th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has a double, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .203. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 142nd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jake Burger is batting .253 with four doubles, five home runs and two walks.

Evan Carter is batting .189 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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