Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-11) vs. San Diego Padres (12-6)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, Padres.TV, and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | SD: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 6.92 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 0-1, 4.97 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo for the Mariners and Walker Buehler (0-1) for the Padres. Castillo's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Castillo's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres covered all of the three games Buehler started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Buehler start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Padres reveal Seattle as the favorite (-120) and San Diego as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Mariners are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +138 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -166.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Padres contest on April 16 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 7-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 7-12-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won four of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, San Diego has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 72.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .420.

He is 33rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Brendan Donovan has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .431. He's batting .294 and slugging .529.

His batting average is 36th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Luke Raley leads Seattle with 20 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .644.

Raley takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .524 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Cole Young has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .261. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 69th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Merrill hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Ramon Laureano leads his team with 19 hits and has a club-leading .569 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Xander Bogaerts has put up a slugging percentage of .448, a team-best for the Padres.

Manny Machado's .361 OBP paces his team.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

4/15/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/26/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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