Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

MLB action on Thursday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-27) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-36)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

SEA: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)

SEA: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-2, 2.56 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 4-2, 4.46 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo (5-2) versus the Orioles and Zach Eflin (4-2). Woo and his team have a record of 5-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Eflin starts, the Orioles are 3-4-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in three of Eflin's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (59.8%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

The Mariners vs Orioles moneyline has Seattle as a -108 favorite, while Baltimore is a -108 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

Mariners versus Orioles on June 5 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (51.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 20-18 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 27-31-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 42.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-15).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Baltimore has an 11-15 record (winning 42.3% of its games).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-29-2).

The Orioles have covered only 33.9% of their games this season, going 20-39-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (56) this season while batting .259 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .625.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .412 this season. He's batting .244.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a walk.

J.P. Crawford has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Crawford enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is batting .255 with a .303 OBP and 30 RBI for Seattle this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .538, and has 58 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .335).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .262 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 74th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .268 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .214.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/11/2023: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/25/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

