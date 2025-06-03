Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-26) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-36)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

SEA: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 0-2, 11.42 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 4-3, 3.23 ERA

The probable starters are George Kirby (0-2) for the Mariners and Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3) for the Orioles. Kirby has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kirby's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.9%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

The Mariners vs Orioles moneyline has Seattle as a -162 favorite, while Baltimore is a +136 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +134 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -162.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Orioles on June 3, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 19, or 52.8%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 57 opportunities.

The Mariners are 27-30-0 against the spread in their 57 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have gone 10-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Baltimore has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without winning.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-28-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have collected a 19-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 32.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 56 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .264 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .637.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with seven home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .244 this season and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Rodriguez enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

Crawford enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 38 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .497.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has an on-base percentage of .416, a slugging percentage of .535, and has 56 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .329).

He ranks sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .269 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .203.

