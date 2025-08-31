Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (72-64) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-66)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172)

SEA: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-5, 5.98 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 9-10, 4.73 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (3-5, 5.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (9-10, 4.73 ERA). Miller's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Guardians have a 15-10-0 record against the spread in Bibee's starts. The Guardians have a 4-7 record in Bibee's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.6%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Mariners are +142 to cover, and the Guardians are -172.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Guardians game on Aug. 31, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 51, or 56%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 49 times in 84 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 55-76-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 74 total times this season. They've finished 32-42 in those games.

Cleveland has a 27-35 record (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-67-5).

The Guardians have a 69-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 120 hits and an OBP of .352 this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .581.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 54 extra-base hits. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.347/.444.

Eugenio Suarez has 42 home runs, 105 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.504), and paces the Guardians in hits (139, while batting .285).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 19th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .271 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .235.

Angel Martinez has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .226.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

