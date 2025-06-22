Mariners vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs.

Mariners vs Cubs Game Info

Seattle Mariners (38-37) vs. Chicago Cubs (46-30)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-2, 2.55 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-2, 3.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound, while Colin Rea (4-2) will answer the bell for the Cubs. When Gilbert starts, his team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. When Rea starts, the Cubs have gone 6-4-0 against the spread. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for three Rea starts this season -- they won all of the games.

Mariners vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.7%)

Mariners vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Mariners, Chicago is the underdog at -104, and Seattle is -112 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Cubs Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cubs. The Mariners are +132 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -160.

Mariners vs Cubs Over/Under

Mariners versus Cubs on June 22 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Mariners vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 24 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 74 chances this season.

The Mariners are 32-42-0 against the spread in their 74 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 9-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of its games).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 74 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-31-4).

The Cubs have a 38-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (75) this season while batting .272 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .649.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season. He's batting .253.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a double and two walks.

J.P. Crawford has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 54 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has a .395 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Cubs. He's batting .283.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up 79 hits while slugging .563. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .353 to pace his team.

Mariners vs Cubs Head to Head

6/21/2025: 10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/20/2025: 9-4 SEA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-4 SEA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/12/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/11/2023: 14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

