Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (76-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-210) | STL: (+176)

SEA: (-210) | STL: (+176) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125)

SEA: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-7, 4.47 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 7-11, 4.15 ERA

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (8-7) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (7-11). Kirby's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has been victorious in 53.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-7. The Cardinals have a 13-11-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals have an 8-2 record in Liberatore's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.8%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Cardinals reveal Seattle as the favorite (-210) and St. Louis as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Cardinals are -125 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +104.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mariners versus Cardinals on Sept. 9 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (55.7%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 139 opportunities.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 59-80-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have gone 37-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, St. Louis has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-63-5).

The Cardinals have a 70-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 128 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .242 with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .577.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 110th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 60 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying batters, he is 46th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 137 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Naylor heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 122 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .547.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.456) and leads the Cardinals in hits (124). He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Masyn Winn is slugging .363 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .241 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 walks.

Ivan Herrera has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .283.

Mariners vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/8/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/8/2024: 10-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/6/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/21/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!