Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (82-68) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-104)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-240) | OAK: (+198)

SEA: (-240) | OAK: (+198) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-134) | OAK: +1.5 (+112)

SEA: -1.5 (-134) | OAK: +1.5 (+112) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 13-7, 3.13 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 4-5, 4.33 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (13-7, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Blackburn (4-5, 4.33 ERA). Castillo and his team are 11-19-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team is 15-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 12-5-0 ATS record in Blackburn's 17 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Blackburn's starts this season, and they went 9-6 in those games.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.4%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Athletics reveal Seattle as the favorite (-240) and Oakland as the underdog (+198) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are -134 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +112.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on September 19 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (57.4%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 150 opportunities.

The Mariners are 70-80-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 45-101 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Oakland has a 10-36 record (winning only 21.7% of its games).

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-65-8).

The Athletics have put together a 72-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.497) and total hits (174) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has 129 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He's batting .265 and slugging .425.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .220 with five doubles, seven walks and five RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 153 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Cal Raleigh is batting .233 with a .311 OBP and 69 RBI for Seattle this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has racked up a slugging percentage of .339, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker's 102 hits and .325 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .472.

His batting average is 112th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 39th in slugging.

Tony Kemp is hitting .213 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 walks.

Ryan Noda is hitting .237 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 72 walks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/18/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/29/2023: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/28/2023: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/25/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/24/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/23/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/22/2023: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 10/1/2022: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/4/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

