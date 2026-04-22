Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (10-14) vs. Athletics (12-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-166) | OAK: (+140)

SEA: (-166) | OAK: (+140) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-3, 4.03 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.54 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.54 ERA). Gilbert's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Athletics have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Civale starts. The Athletics are 2-1 in Civale's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.3%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -166 favorite, while the Athletics are a +140 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics, on April 22, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 24 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 9-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have a 9-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 3-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (42.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .407. He's batting .279 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Cole Young is hitting .244 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging in the majors.

Young brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three walks and two RBIs.

Dominic Canzone is batting .275 with a .569 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Canzone has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .438 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Luke Raley leads Seattle in total hits (21) this season while batting .304 with 10 extra-base hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 27 hits with a .584 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is currently 135th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jacob Wilson has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .263.

Nick Kurtz has a .420 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

4/20/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2025: 11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/23/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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