Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Angels vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (11-13) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SNET

Angels vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150)

LAA: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Angels vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 5-0, 0.28 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-3, 7.13 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Soriano (5-0) for the Angels and Eric Lauer (1-3) for the Blue Jays. Soriano's team has covered the spread in each of the five opportunities this season. Soriano's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Blue Jays have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Lauer's three starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Lauer starts this season.

Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.8%)

Angels vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -112 favorite at home.

Angels vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover, while the Angels are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels versus Blue Jays on April 22 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Angels came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -112 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 24 chances this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 14-10-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won two of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (28.6%).

Toronto is 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).

The Blue Jays have a 7-15-0 record ATS this season (covering just 31.8% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 19 hits and an OBP of .415, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .235 batting average and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 105th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .247 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 87th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Jorge Soler has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.333/.479.

Soler has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.442) and slugging percentage (.488), and leads the Blue Jays in hits (29, while batting .354).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .439 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Andres Gimenez has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is hitting .297 with nine doubles and a walk.

Daulton Varsho is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Angels vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/20/2026: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/6/2025: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/5/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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