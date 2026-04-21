Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (11-13) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SN1

Angels vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

LAA: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

LAA: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-0, 3.47 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (2-0) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin will take the ball for the Blue Jays. When Kochanowicz starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. This will be Kochanowicz's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Corbin has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Corbin start this season -- they lost.

Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59%)

Angels vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Angels, Toronto is the underdog at -106, and Los Angeles is -110 playing at home.

Angels vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Angels are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Angels-Blue Jays on April 21 is 9.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Angels vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Angels came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 24 chances this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 14-10-0 in 24 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won two of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (28.6%).

Toronto is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 22 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).

The Blue Jays are 7-15-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 19 hits and an OBP of .415 this season. He has a .235 batting average and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 107th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Zach Neto has five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.333/.479.

Soler enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up 29 hits with a .442 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Blue Jays. He's batting .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 41st in slugging.

Guerrero heads into this game on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .439 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Andres Gimenez has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has nine doubles and a walk while hitting .297.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Angels vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/20/2026: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/6/2025: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/5/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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