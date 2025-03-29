Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (1-1) vs. Athletics (1-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA+

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

SEA: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller versus the Athletics and Osvaldo Bido. Miller and his team were 17-14-0 ATS in his 31 appearances with a spread last season. Miller appeared in 17 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 9-8 in those contests. Last season in games Bido pitched his team finished 7-1-0 against the spread. Bido and his team went 6-2 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (60.1%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on March 29, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners won in 63, or 58.3%, of the 108 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season, the Mariners came away with a win 22 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Athletics finished 54-85 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 38.8% of those games).

The Athletics went 24-52 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (31.6%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times last season for a 76-83-2 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh finished last season with 120 hits while batting .220.

Julio Rodriguez hit 20 homers while driving in 68 runs.

Randy Arozarena collected 120 hits last season and finished with a .332 OBP.

Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker had an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.

JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler had 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .262 last season.

Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

