Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (52-45) vs. Houston Astros (56-41)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | HOU: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | HOU: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-4, 2.59 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-4, 2.43 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown (9-4, 2.43 ERA). Woo's team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. When Brown starts, the Astros have gone 11-8-0 against the spread. The Astros have a 2-1 record in Brown's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.5%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Astros reveal Seattle as the favorite (-132) and Houston as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +152 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -184.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Astros game on July 20 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season Seattle has been victorious 22 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 94 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 42-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 17 of the 28 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (60.7%).

Houston is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times this season for a 40-54-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 48-48-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (91) this season while batting .259 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .630.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 96th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Randy Arozarena has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.358/.470.

Arozarena heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .289/.390/.390 this season and leads the Mariners with an OPS of .779.

Crawford brings a 15-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 49 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jose Altuve is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Yainer Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .243.

Cam Smith has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .274.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

