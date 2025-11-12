Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is looking at a matchup against the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (207.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Washington Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Marcus Mariota Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Passing Yards: 227.28

227.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Mariota Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Mariota is currently the 32nd-ranked player in fantasy (115th overall), with 70.4 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

In his last three games, Mariota has compiled 33.9 fantasy points (11.3 per game), connecting on 41-of-62 passes for 489 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 84 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The peak of Mariota's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, as he tallied 20.3 fantasy points by scampering for 40 yards and one TD on six attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Marcus Mariota had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied 3.9 fantasy points -- 4-of-10 (40%), 63 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 34 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Miami has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

