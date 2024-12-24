Bucky Irving Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Carolina Panthers and their 32nd-ranked rushing defense (175.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Irving for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Irving vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.57

69.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.44

17.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 164.0 fantasy points this season (10.9 per game), Irving is the 17th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 45th among all players.

In his last three games, Irving has posted 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game), running for 188 yards and scoring one touchdown on 35 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 35 yards on six grabs (six targets) as a receiver.

Irving has 74.0 total fantasy points (14.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 72 times for 428 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 132 yards on 15 catches (15 targets).

The peak of Irving's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, as he tallied 24.5 fantasy points by catching three passes (on three targets) for 33 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bucky Irving delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (1.8 points) in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for three yards on four carries with one catch for 15 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Panthers have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed nine players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to eight players this season.

Carolina has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Panthers this season.

