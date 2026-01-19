NHL
Maple Leafs vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
On Monday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Wild Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-13-9)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-122)
|Wild (+102)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56%)
Maple Leafs vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Maple Leafs. The Wild are -250 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.
Maple Leafs vs Wild Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Wild matchup on Jan. 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Maple Leafs vs Wild Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Wild reveal Toronto as the favorite (-122) and Minnesota as the underdog (+102) on the road.