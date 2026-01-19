Maple Leafs vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

On Monday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against the Minnesota Wild.

Maple Leafs vs Wild Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-13-9)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-122) Wild (+102) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56%)

Maple Leafs vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Maple Leafs. The Wild are -250 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.

Maple Leafs vs Wild Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Wild matchup on Jan. 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Maple Leafs vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Wild reveal Toronto as the favorite (-122) and Minnesota as the underdog (+102) on the road.

